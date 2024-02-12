ROKFLT Delegation Visits CTF 71

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71 shakes hands with Senior Chief Petty Officer Gyung-hoon Park, a member of the official party for the Republic of Korea Fleet (ROKFLT). The ROKFLT delegation visited CTF 71 for staff talks between the two nations. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

