    ROKFLT Delegation Visits CTF 71 [Image 5 of 5]

    ROKFLT Delegation Visits CTF 71

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ronan Williams 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Rear Adm. Young-su Kim, Deputy Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet (ROKFLT) and Lt. j.g. Kyu-hwan Shim speak with Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Task Force (CTF) 71, Feb. 15. The ROKFLT delegation visited CTF 71 for staff talks between the two nations. CTF 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 is the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Ronan Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8245791
    VIRIN: 240215-N-EK538-9993
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    ROKFLT
    Harts
    CTF 71

