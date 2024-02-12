Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidents Day 21-Gun Salute [Image 4 of 5]

    Presidents Day 21-Gun Salute

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Megan Ozaki 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Thurman, an ammo technician, left, Lance Cpl. Andrew Cunningham, center, a loader and Cpl. Fernando Requesen Ruiz, right, a gun chief, Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in a Presidents Day celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Feb. 19, 2024. The 21 Gun Salute, held in honor of Presidents Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, in which each saluting ship, naval station and installation having a saluting battery shall fire a national salute of 21- guns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Megan Ozaki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8245769
    VIRIN: 240219-M-MI238-1044
    Resolution: 4728x2676
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    10th Marine Regiment
    Presidents Day
    21 Gun Salute
    2d MARDIV
    weeklyphotos

