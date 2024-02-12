Presidents Day 21-Gun Salute

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installation East and Sgt. Maj. Ryan Gnecco, right, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Installation East, stand at the position of attention during a Presidents Day celebration on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Feb. 19, 2024. The 21 Gun Salute, held in honor of Presidents Day in accordance with Naval Regulations, in which each saluting ship, naval station and installation having a saluting battery shall fire a national salute of 21- guns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Megan Ozaki)

