Michael Ellis, civil engineer Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives all good signal to Jarrod Breuer, civil engineer, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a recent dam inspection at Fort Gibson Lake in eastern Oklahoma. Engineers conduct these climbing inspections every five years. During inspections, climbers check for damage, cracks, corrosion, and coating failures on the gates.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 09:01 Photo ID: 8245534 VIRIN: 240205-A-MW145-1002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.25 MB Location: FORT GIBSON, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scaling heights for dam inspections [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.