    Scaling heights for dam inspections [Image 2 of 2]

    Scaling heights for dam inspections

    FORT GIBSON, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Michael Ellis, civil engineer Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives all good signal to Jarrod Breuer, civil engineer, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a recent dam inspection at Fort Gibson Lake in eastern Oklahoma. Engineers conduct these climbing inspections every five years. During inspections, climbers check for damage, cracks, corrosion, and coating failures on the gates.

    IMAGE INFO

    Engineering
    Gate Inspection
    Fort Gibson
    Engineers Week
    Tulsa District USACE

