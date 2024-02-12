Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scaling heights for dam inspections [Image 1 of 2]

    Scaling heights for dam inspections

    FORT GIBSON, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Mark Harvey, mechanical engineer Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lowers himself over the top of the gate at Fort Gibson Dam to begin gate inspections on the 30-gate structure. Engineers conduct these climbing inspections every five years. During inspections, climbers check for damage, cracks, corrosion, and coating failures on the gates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 09:01
    Photo ID: 8245533
    VIRIN: 240205-A-MW145-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: FORT GIBSON, OK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scaling heights for dam inspections [Image 2 of 2], by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scaling heights for dam inspections
    Scaling heights for dam inspections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scaling heights for dam inspections

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineering
    Fort Gibson
    Engineering Week
    Tulsa District Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT