Scaling heights for dam inspections

Mark Harvey, mechanical engineer Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lowers himself over the top of the gate at Fort Gibson Dam to begin gate inspections on the 30-gate structure. Engineers conduct these climbing inspections every five years. During inspections, climbers check for damage, cracks, corrosion, and coating failures on the gates.

Date Taken: 02.05.2024
Location: FORT GIBSON, OK, US