Mark Harvey, mechanical engineer Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lowers himself over the top of the gate at Fort Gibson Dam to begin gate inspections on the 30-gate structure. Engineers conduct these climbing inspections every five years. During inspections, climbers check for damage, cracks, corrosion, and coating failures on the gates.
Scaling heights for dam inspections
