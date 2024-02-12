Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-7 Conducts Cyclic Operations [Image 7 of 12]

    CVW-7 Conducts Cyclic Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 takes off from Nimitz -class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 18. 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    This work, CVW-7 Conducts Cyclic Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

