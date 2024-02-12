An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 takes off from Nimitz -class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 18. 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 22:54
|Photo ID:
|8245426
|VIRIN:
|240217-N-VX022-1081
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CVW-7 Conducts Cyclic Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
