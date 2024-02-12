Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Ashton Hemphill, from Los Angeles, signals an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 18. 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8245421
|VIRIN:
|240218-N-VX022-2413
|Resolution:
|5847x3289
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Conducts a Vertical Replenishment [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
