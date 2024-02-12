Bomber Task Force in Guam

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Hutnicki, pilot, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and Airmen from the 5th Maintenance Squadron prepare for a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

