    Bomber Task Force in Guam [Image 1 of 4]

    Bomber Task Force in Guam

    GUAM

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    Minot Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returns to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, from a routine Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 16, 2024. Demonstrating cutting-edge capabilities, forward presence, and commitment to our Allies and partners communicates the United States’ resolve in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 01:27
    This work, Bomber Task Force in Guam [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GlobalStrikeCommand
    INDOPACOM
    BomberTaskForce
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

