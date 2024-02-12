Bomber Task Force in Guam

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Hutnicki, pilot, assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, prepares to board a B52H Stratofortress for a routine Bomber Task Force mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2024. The Department of Defense remains fully committed to defense and deterrence of any actors that would look to undermine or threaten our shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

