3-112th FA LFX

U.S. Army Soldiers of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a live-fire exercise utilizing the M777 howitzer, Feb. 16, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 44th IBCT is conducting training exercises at multiple sites on Fort Bliss. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)

