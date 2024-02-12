U.S. Army Soldiers of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a live-fire exercise utilizing the M777 howitzer, Feb. 16, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 44th IBCT is conducting training exercises at multiple sites on Fort Bliss. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bruce Daddis)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 21:55
|Photo ID:
|8244760
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-RX235-3190
|Resolution:
|5977x3681
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-112th FA LFX [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT