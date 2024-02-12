Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-112th FA LFX [Image 15 of 16]

    3-112th FA LFX

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kyle Marr 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers of Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a live-fire exercise utilizing the M777 howitzer, Feb. 16, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The 44th IBCT is conducting training exercises at multiple sites on Fort Bliss. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Kyle Marr)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 21:55
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Fort Bliss
    Field Artillery
    Army
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    44th IBCT

