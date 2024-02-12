Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology [Image 3 of 3]

    Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Cadets 1st Class Ameen Khan, left, and Cade Isley, right, conduct the latest test of a gaze-assisted wheelchair, their assistive technology capstone project. Feb. 1, 2024. Looking on are fellow team members Cadets 1st Class Luke Ringe, left, Lucas Jones, middle, and Sam Smith, right. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8244511
    VIRIN: 240201-F-XS730-1003
    Resolution: 5080x3391
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology
    Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology
    Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    assistive technology
    gaze-assisted wheelchair
    Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT