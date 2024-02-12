U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Sam Smith prepares for another test of the gaze-assisted wheelchair, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering capstone project, Feb. 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8244502
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-XS730-1002
|Resolution:
|3625x2420
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT