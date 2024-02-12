U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 1st Class Sam Smith prepares for another test of the gaze-assisted wheelchair, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering capstone project, Feb. 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:49 Photo ID: 8244502 VIRIN: 240201-F-XS730-1002 Resolution: 3625x2420 Size: 2.43 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.