Cadets 1st Class Ameen Khan, front, Lucas Jones, middle, and Sam Smith, left, program changes into the gaze-assisted wheelchair, the U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering capstone project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8244507
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-XS730-1001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets look to patent gaze-assisted technology [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT