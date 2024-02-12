Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy attend a pre-screening of the first episode of the Apple TV+ mini-series, “Masters of the Air” Jan. 24, 2024, in Arnold Hall Theater. The series was inspired by Dr. Donald Miller’s book. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:14 Photo ID: 8244484 VIRIN: 240209-F-NU281-7077 Resolution: 5305x3541 Size: 3.96 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.