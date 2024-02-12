Cadets listen to Dr. Donald Miller’s lecture at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 9, 2024. Miller is the author of “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War against Nazi Germany.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:14 Photo ID: 8244487 VIRIN: 240209-F-NU281-9839 Resolution: 7053x4702 Size: 4.75 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.