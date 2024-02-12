Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing [Image 1 of 4]

    'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Andrew Fischer listens to Dr. Donald Miller during a lecture at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 9, 2024. Miller is the author of “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    Tom Hanks
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Steven Spielberg
    Masters of the Air
    Dr. Donald Miller

