Cadet 2nd Class Andrew Fischer listens to Dr. Donald Miller during a lecture at the U.S. Air Force Academy Feb. 9, 2024. Miller is the author of “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 14:14
|Photo ID:
|8244480
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-NU281-9771
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Masters' author visits the Cadet Wing [Image 4 of 4], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
