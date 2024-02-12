Ssilke, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, sits during a discussion between 355th SFS military working dog handlers and representatives of the Canine Cognition Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. Ssilke demonstrated the ability to search for improvised explosive devices to Canine Cognition Center representatives during a training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 18:53 Photo ID: 8244023 VIRIN: 240207-F-VP642-1005 Resolution: 4416x3154 Size: 1.83 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.