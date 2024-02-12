U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nelson Acosta, 355th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, Staff Sgt. Ryan Duggan, 355th SFS MWD handler, and Senior Airman Dillon Johnson, 355th SFS MWD handler, demonstrate a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. The MDW handlers collaborated with the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center to demonstrate the capabilities of trained attack dogs in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8244021
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-VP642-1097
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT