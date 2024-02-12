Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona [Image 3 of 5]

    Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Cooke 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nelson Acosta, 355th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, Staff Sgt. Ryan Duggan, 355th SFS MWD handler, and Senior Airman Dillon Johnson, 355th SFS MWD handler, demonstrate a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. The MDW handlers collaborated with the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center to demonstrate the capabilities of trained attack dogs in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 18:53
    Photo ID: 8244021
    VIRIN: 240207-F-VP642-1097
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    This work, Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona

    mwd
    military working dog
    university of arizona
    davis monthan dog handler
    canine cognition center

