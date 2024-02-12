Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nelson Acosta, 355th Security Forces Squadron kennel master, Staff Sgt. Ryan Duggan, 355th SFS MWD handler, and Senior Airman Dillon Johnson, 355th SFS MWD handler, demonstrate a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. The MDW handlers collaborated with the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center to demonstrate the capabilities of trained attack dogs in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)

