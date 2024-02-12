Kiler, a military working dog assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron, bites down on a prey object for a training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024. Kiler was among two other military working dogs that demonstrated their abilities to the University of Arizona’s Canine Cognition Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Allen Cooke III)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8244020
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-VP642-1123
|Resolution:
|4898x3499
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robert Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Working Dog Handlers Collaborate with the University of Arizona
