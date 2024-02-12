Col. James C. Miller, retired 433rd Operations Group commander, addresses an audience during a retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2024. The audience consisted of friends, family, and Citizen Airmen gathered to honor and reflect on over 35 years of U.S. military service by Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 14:58 Photo ID: 8243703 VIRIN: 240106-F-SE223-1724 Resolution: 3965x2791 Size: 705.3 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.