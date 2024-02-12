Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service [Image 5 of 5]

    433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James C. Miller, retired 433rd Operations Group commander, addresses an audience during a retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2024. The audience consisted of friends, family, and Citizen Airmen gathered to honor and reflect on over 35 years of U.S. military service by Miller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

