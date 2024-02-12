433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service

Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the Certificate of Appreciation to Kelly Miller, spouse of Col. James C. Miller, during a retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2024. The Certificate of Appreciation honors Mrs. Miller’s many years as a supportive spouse for the Miller family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
