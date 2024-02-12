Col. William Gutermuth, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the Certificate of Appreciation to Kelly Miller, spouse of Col. James C. Miller, during a retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2024. The Certificate of Appreciation honors Mrs. Miller’s many years as a supportive spouse for the Miller family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 14:58 Photo ID: 8243700 VIRIN: 240106-F-SE223-1708 Resolution: 4133x2751 Size: 710.93 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jacob Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.