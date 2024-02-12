433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service

Col. James C. Miller, retired 433rd Operations Group commander, presents flowers to his spouse Kelly Miller during a retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2024. During the ceremony Mrs. Miller was inducted and made an official Yellow Rose by the state of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8243701
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-SE223-1711
|Resolution:
|4579x3048
|Size:
|823.23 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
