    433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service [Image 4 of 5]

    433rd OG commander retires after 35 years of service

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James C. Miller, retired 433rd Operations Group commander, presents flowers to his spouse Kelly Miller during a retirement ceremony on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2024. During the ceremony Mrs. Miller was inducted and made an official Yellow Rose by the state of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Lewis)

    Retirement
    433rd Airlift Wing

