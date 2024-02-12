Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th AW and 317AW partner for training [Image 4 of 5]

    130th AW and 317AW partner for training

    WV, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Evin Hamm, a pilot assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va., looks out of the window over the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, Williamstown, W.V., on Feb. 8, 2024. The 130th Airlift Wing performs tactical training throughout the state of West Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

    This work, 130th AW and 317AW partner for training [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

