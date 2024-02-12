A C-130J assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va., flies in formation during an inter-fly training event with the 130th Airlift Wing, Feb. 8, 2024. The 130th AW and the 307th AW have partnered in training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)
130th AW and 317AW partner for training
