A C-130J-30 assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va., approaches a runway in preparation for a “touch-and-go” maneuver at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, Williamstown, W.Va. on Feb. 8, 2024. A touch-and-go involves landing on a runway and taking off without coming to a complete stop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:22 Photo ID: 8243477 VIRIN: 240208-Z-LQ742-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.62 MB Location: WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 130th AW and 317AW partner for training [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.