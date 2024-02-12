A C-130J-30 assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va., approaches a runway in preparation for a “touch-and-go” maneuver at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, Williamstown, W.Va. on Feb. 8, 2024. A touch-and-go involves landing on a runway and taking off without coming to a complete stop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8243477
|VIRIN:
|240208-Z-LQ742-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th AW and 317AW partner for training [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
130th AW and 317AW partner for training
