    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct an anti-terrorism training team drill [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct an anti-terrorism training team drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240215-N-EC000-1064 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Alexander Barretorodriguez, center, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Andreya Alderete, from Chino, California, discuss a training evolution prior to an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill on a weather deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 05:43
    Photo ID: 8242959
    VIRIN: 240215-N-EC000-1064
    Resolution: 4480x3200
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    CVN 76
    anti-terrorism
    USS Ronald Reagan
    training
    Master-at-Arms

