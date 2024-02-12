USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct an anti-terrorism training team drill

240215-N-EC000-1009 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) Master-at-Arms Second Class Daryll Ronsky Arrieta, from Littlerock, Arkansas, roves prior to an Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) drill in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
