MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award

Sheryl Igmen, center left, a member of the Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni New Parent Support Program, and her family pose for a photo following the January 2024 Impact Iwakuni award presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 15, 2024. The Impact Iwakuni award is presented monthly to recipients that make a significant positive impact on the community, and Sheryl Igmen won the award for choosing to become a certified infant massage instructor, organizing a holiday event over 150 people, and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

