MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, middle, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, right, the sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni, present the January 2024 Impact Iwakuni award to Sheryl Igmen, a member of the Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni New Parent Support Program, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 15, 2024. The Impact Iwakuni award is presented monthly to recipients that make a significant positive impact on the community, and Sheryl Igmen won the award for choosing to become a certified infant massage instructor, organizing a holiday event over 150 people, and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

