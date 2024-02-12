Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award [Image 2 of 5]

    MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Sheryl Igmen, a member of the Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni New Parent Support Program, pose for a photo following the presentation of the January 2024 Impact Iwakuni award at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 15, 2024. The Impact Iwakuni award is presented monthly to recipients that make a significant positive impact on the community, and Sheryl Igmen won the award for choosing to become a certified infant massage instructor, organizing a holiday event over 150 people, and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Dahkareo Pritchett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

