LEMOORE, Calif. (Feb. 15, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class ReiCharles Quioco is testing the Naval Air Station Lemoore gym pool water for a public health inspection. He has been working at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore in the public health directorate for about one year. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8242809
|VIRIN:
|240215-D-WP286-6103
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CAVITE, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore [Image 4 of 4], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore
