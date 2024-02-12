LEMOORE, Calif. (Feb. 15, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class ReiCharles Quioco is from Cavite, Philippines. He graduated high school in 2009 and joined the Navy in 2013. About one year ago he began working at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore in the public health directorate. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 21:49
|Photo ID:
|8242808
|VIRIN:
|240215-D-WP286-3634
|Resolution:
|4914x3276
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CAVITE, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore [Image 4 of 4], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT