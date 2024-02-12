LEMOORE, Calif. (Feb. 15, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class ReiCharles Quioco is inspecting the Naval Air Station Lemoore gym pool water. He has been working at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore in the public health directorate for about one year. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8242825 VIRIN: 240129-D-WP286-3449 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.6 MB Location: LEMOORE, CA, US Hometown: CAVITE, LUZON, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore [Image 4 of 4], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.