    Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore [Image 4 of 4]

    Public health LPO shines as team player at NHC Lemoore

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    LEMOORE, Calif. (Feb. 15, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class ReiCharles Quioco is inspecting the Naval Air Station Lemoore gym pool water. He has been working at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore in the public health directorate for about one year. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 21:49
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US
    Hometown: CAVITE, LUZON, PH
    TAGS

    public health
    hospital corpsman
    NAS Lemoore
    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore

