Capital Guardians join JDF allies during Jamaica Annual Planning Conference

District of Columbia National Guard subject matter experts joined their Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) counterparts during the Jamaica Annual Planning Conference in Kingston, Jamaica, Jan. 29-31, 2024. Unit representatives reviewed accomplishments, analyzed needs, and discussed future engagements and familiarization visits. Since 1999, as part of the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, the D.C. National Guard and Jamaica have supported the U.S. Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) goals of mutual security cooperation and enhancing Jamaica's defense, security force and disaster-response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1Lt. Alexia D. Nal)

