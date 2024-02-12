Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capital Guardians join JDF allies during Jamaica Annual Planning Conference [Image 4 of 4]

    Capital Guardians join JDF allies during Jamaica Annual Planning Conference

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    District of Columbia National Guard subject matter experts joined their Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) counterparts during the Jamaica Annual Planning Conference in Kingston, Jamaica, Jan. 29-31, 2024. Unit representatives reviewed accomplishments, analyzed needs, and discussed future engagements and familiarization visits. Since 1999, as part of the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program, the D.C. National Guard and Jamaica have supported the U.S. Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) goals of mutual security cooperation and enhancing Jamaica's defense, security force and disaster-response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1Lt. Alexia D. Nal)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8242429
    VIRIN: 240131-F-PL327-8165
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.34 MB
    Location: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Capital Guardians join JDF allies during Jamaica Annual Planning Conference [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    SOUTHCOM
    D.C. National Guard
    Jamaica Defence Force
    Jamaica Annual Planning Conference

