Ohio Department of Health leaders visit NAMRU-Dayton

Rich Folga, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, provides a capabilities briefing of the Disorientation Research Device to members of the Ohio Department of Health leadership team during a staff visit to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton Feb. 12 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As part of an installation visit, the team visited NAMRU-Dayton to understand the Command's unique mission and partnership opportunities.

