Rich Folga, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory, provides a capabilities briefing of the Disorientation Research Device to members of the Ohio Department of Health leadership team during a staff visit to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton Feb. 12 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As part of an installation visit, the team visited NAMRU-Dayton to understand the Command's unique mission and partnership opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 14:08
|Photo ID:
|8241874
|VIRIN:
|240212-N-FS906-1848
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Department of Health leaders visit NAMRU-Dayton [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT