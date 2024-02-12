Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Department of Health leaders visit NAMRU-Dayton

    Ohio Department of Health leaders visit NAMRU-Dayton

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Dr Karen Mumy, Environmental Health Effects Laboratory director, provides a capabilities briefing to members of the Ohio Department of Health leadership team during a staff visit to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton Feb. 12 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. As part of an installation visit, the team visited NAMRU-Dayton to understand the Command's unique mission and partnership opportunities.

    U.S. Navy
    NAMRU-D
    NAMRU-Dayton

