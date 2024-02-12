U.S. Marine Sgt. Destiny Dempsey, a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, marches her platoon for initial drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 9, 2024. The initial drill evaluation tests each platoon's ability to listen to the orders of their drill instructor, and acts as a demonstration of the unit's degree of discipline and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8241840 VIRIN: 240209-M-VQ041-1117 Resolution: 5818x3879 Size: 4.25 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.