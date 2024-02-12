U.S. Marine Sgt. Destiny Dempsey, a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to conduct initial drill with her platoon at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 9, 2024. The initial drill evaluation tests each platoon's ability to listen to the orders of their drill instructor, and acts as a demonstration of the unit's degree of discipline and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)
Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 13:56
Photo ID:
|8241833
VIRIN:
|240209-M-VQ041-1003
Resolution:
|3341x5011
Size:
|2.7 MB
Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
