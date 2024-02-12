Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 3 of 7]

    Mike Company Initial Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Destiny Dempsey, a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, forms her platoon for initial drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 9, 2024. The initial drill evaluation tests each platoon's ability to listen to the orders of their drill instructor, and acts as a demonstration of the unit's degree of discipline and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:56
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
