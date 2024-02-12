U.S. Space Force Col. Nicole Petrucci, commander of Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare, shares her perspective on becoming an Integrated Mission Delta at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. “Becoming an IMD has allowed us to have a deeper understanding of our mission area,” Petrucci said. (U.S. Space Force photo by John)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 11:16
|Photo ID:
|8241449
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-TD082-3004
|Resolution:
|5857x3753
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Commanders share opportunities, lessons learned from becoming Integrated Mission Deltas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Delta Commanders share opportunities, lessons learned from becoming Integrated Mission Deltas
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT