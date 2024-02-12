U.S. Space Force Col. Andrew Menschner, commander of Position, Navigation, and Timing Delta (Provisional), answers questions about the opportunities and lessons learned of becoming an Integrated Mission Delta at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. In addition, Menschner also detailed the benefits of combining operations and acquisitions to better focus on mission readiness. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayer)
Delta Commanders share opportunities, lessons learned from becoming Integrated Mission Deltas
