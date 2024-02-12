Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Commanders share opportunities, lessons learned from becoming Integrated Mission Deltas [Image 1 of 3]

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Nicole Petrucci, commander of Space Delta 3 – Space Electromagnetic Warfare (second from right), and Col. Andrew Menschner, commander of Position, Navigation, and Timing Delta (Provisional), answer questions about the opportunities and lessons learned that they’ve faced in becoming Integrated Mission Deltas at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. The objective of becoming an IMD is to organize all aspects of mission area readiness – personnel, equipment, training, and sustainment – into a single organization. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayer)

    This work, Delta Commanders share opportunities, lessons learned from becoming Integrated Mission Deltas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

