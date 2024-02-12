Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’ [Image 2 of 3]

    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Gerard Bibbins is the installation property book officer at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He is responsible for a team of property book specialists located in Chièvres and Brussels, Belgium, as well as Brunssum, Netherlands. Together, they manage 78 hand receipts across three countries, to include Germany, valued at about $30 million. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 06:40
    Photo ID: 8241053
    VIRIN: 240215-A-SM279-1444
    Resolution: 2136x2987
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE
    Hometown: ACCOMAC, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’ [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’
    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’
    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years &lsquo;taking a knee&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT