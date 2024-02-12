Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’ [Image 1 of 3]

    Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Gerard Bibbins served 20 years as an active-duty Soldier and paratrooper. Now he’s an Army civilian and the installation property book officer at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. Pictured here, Bibbins prepares to exit a C-130 Hercules transport plane over Juliet Drop Zone, Aviano Air Base, Italy, when he was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade in 2020. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

