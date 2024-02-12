Gerard Bibbins served 20 years as an active-duty Soldier and paratrooper. Now he’s an Army civilian and the installation property book officer at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. Pictured here, Bibbins prepares to exit a C-130 Hercules transport plane over Juliet Drop Zone, Aviano Air Base, Italy, when he was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade in 2020. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Former paratrooper, now LRC Benelux IPBO, back with Army after 2 years ‘taking a knee’
