Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

240215-N-SF508-1518 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 15, 2024) — Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, speaks during the U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 15. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles Oki)

